Szerencsejáték offers to pay sales partners preserving jobs extra HUF 5 bln

MTI – Econews

State-owned lottery company Szerencsejáték is offering its key sales partners hit by the pandemic but preserving jobs extra commissions worth more than a combined HUF 5 billion, CEO Gábor Czepek told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Image by Tupungato/Shutterstock.com

The recipients must not make any layoffs have to undertake improvements such as make card payments and wireless internet access available in lottery offices. In a further condition, they must sell the full range of Szerencsejáték’s products.

The bonuses are available from May 25, Monday until June 5.

The scheme is offered to Szerencsejatekʼs key SME partners who employ about 5,000 people at 2,404 sales points around the country, and give 65% of Szerencsejáték’s revenue.

The revenue of these businesses on average fell by 30% due to the lockdown and canceled sports events, Czepek said, adding that rising online sales and sales through text messages partly compensated the drop of in-person purchases.

Szerencsejáték’s hopes, the scheme could help its revenue to reach or even exceed the HUF 541.6 bln recorded last year, Czepek said.