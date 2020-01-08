Surplus on external trade in goods at EUR 500 mln in Nov

remember me
In EUR terms, the value of exports decreased by 0.1% and that of imports by 0.8% in November 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year. The balance of external trade in goods improved by EUR 59 million.
In November the value of exports amounted to EUR 9.469 billion (HUF 3.154 trillion) and that of imports to EUR 8.969 bln (HUF 2.986 tln).
The surplus on external trade in goods was EUR 500 mln (HUF 168 bln).
The share of European Union member states was 80% in exports and 76% in imports.
