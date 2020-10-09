Surplus on external trade in goods at EUR 251 mln in August

BBJ

In EUR terms, the value of exports decreased by 2.5% and that of imports by 5.4% in August 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

The balance of external trade in goods improved by EUR 236 million.

In August, the value of exports amounted to EUR 7.887 billion and that of imports to EUR 7.636 bln. The surplus on external trade in goods was EUR 251 million.

The share of EU-27 Member States was 77% in exports and 71% in imports.