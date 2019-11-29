Surplus in trade of services reaches EUR 2.704 bln in Q3

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs surplus in trade of services reached EUR 2.704 billion in the third quarter, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing a release of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The surplus widened by EUR 266 million from the same period a year earlier.

Exports of services rose 6.3% to EUR 7.378 bln. Imports were up 3.8% at EUR 4.674 bln.

Business services accounted for 36% of all exports, tourism services for 31% and transport services for 25%.

In imports, business services accounted for 54% of the total, transport services for 21% and tourism services for 19%.

Tourism provided around 52% of the surplus in services, with transport services contributing 31%.

Trade with other European Union member states accounted for 72% of Hungaryʼs exports of services and 77% of imports. Hungary had a surplus of EUR 1.7 bln with EU countries.

Hungaryʼs most important trade partners were Germany and the United States, accounting for 19% and 9% of total turnover, respectively.

The growth in the Q3 trade surplus was driven mainly by improvements in tourism, air transport and road transport services.