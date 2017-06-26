Summer heat seen boosting beer sales

Christian Keszthelyi

If summer turns out to be extremely hot this year, Hungarians could drink millions more mugs of beer during the quarter than in the corresponding period of 2016, the Association of Hungarian Brewers expects, according to online news portal index.hu.

Due to extreme heat by the end of the month of June, breweries have been producing at maximum capacity, the association notes.

Based on data from the association, the leading four breweries in Hungary - Borsodi, Dreher, Heineken, and the Pécs Brewery - plus importer Carlsberg Hungary together sold a total of 6.7 million hectoliters of beer in 2016. This constituted a 2.5% increase compared to 2015, chiefly due to exports, which grew by 40% last year compared to the preceding one.

The beer consumption of Hungarians did not change last year, the association says, as it stood at 6.1 million hectoliters, similar to the preceding year. However, consumers tilted towards drinking more quality and premium beers.