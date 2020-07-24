Student loan program to be extended to vocational training

MTI – Econews

Ministers in the economy cabinet will recommend the government extend access to student loans to participants in vocational training and adult education courses from the spring of next year, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said after a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Atelier211/Shutterstock.com

The measure would affect more than 220,000 people in vocational training programs and 57,000 in adult education, Varga said.

Up to HUF 150,000 a month in non-tuition credit is available to Hungarians in higher education in the framework of the stateʼs student loan program at present.