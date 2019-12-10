Statutory leave threatens to cause disruption this Christmas

BBJ

Less than a month before the end of the calendar year, more and more companies are confronted with the risk of disruption if they give their employees their statutory annual leave this year in compliance with the Labor Code.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Failure to do so constitutes a violation of law, even if the employee does not wish to go on leave during that period, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Solving the problem may also be significantly hampered by staff shortages and increased workloads before Christmas.

Smaller companies may find themselves in a particularly difficult position due to vacations, since the smaller number of employees in this circle generally makes it more difficult to make the necessary substitutions, penzcentrum.hu says.