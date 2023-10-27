Number of Hungarians Working in Austria Decreasing

Based on the latest data released by the Austrian social insurance company, the number of Hungarians working in Austria has noticeably started to decrease, writes hrportal.hu.

The data shows that 124,418 Hungarian citizens worked in Austria in September, so Hungary continues providing the country with the most foreign employees.

But the figure is on a downward trend. The process began in August, when 372 people left their Austrian jobs; the number of Hungarians working abroad had been increasing for months before that.

The downward trend accelerated in September when almost 1,886 more Hungarians lost their jobs in Austria compared to August, an overall fall of 1.5%.