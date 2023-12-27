BBJ

Friday, Dec 29, 2023, 10:05

Men Without High School Diplomas Die 11 Years Earlier

Men with higher education live more than 11 years longer than their peers who did not complete high school, according to Zsófia Kollányi's study entitled "Health Inequalities in Hungary," which was reviewed by telex.hu.

The life expectancy at birth is 78.4 years for the former and 67.2 years for the latter.

The study was published in Munkaerőpiacci Tükör [Labor Market Mirror], which presents different dimensions of social inequality and is published annually by the Economic and Regional Science Research Center.

According to the study, the general health of the Hungarian population is poor because of unequal access to the healthcare system. 

 

