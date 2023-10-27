Bosnia Inflation Slows Further in September

The annual inflation rate in Bosnia and Herzegovina decelerated to 4.1% in September 2023 from 4.7% in August, data from the Agency for Statistics of BiH (BHAS) showed on Wednesday.

Prices rose at a softer pace for restaurants & hotels (6.9% vs 7.3%), food & non-alcoholic beverages (6.3% vs 8%), recreation& culture (6.2% vs 7.0%), and housing & utilities (5.1% vs 7.3%).

They also continued to decline for clothing & footwear (-7.2% vs -5.8%) and transport (-4.2% vs -6.4%).

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices increased by 0.6%, slowing from a 1% advance in the previous period. In a separate report the Sarajevo-based agency said, that industrial production in Bosnia and Herzegovina decreased by 0.7% annually in September, reversing two months of growth.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial activity dropped by 0.8%, following the 0.6% rise in August.