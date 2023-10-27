Regional Today

Friday, Oct 27, 2023, 10:05

Slovenia Business Morale Remains Subdued in October

Analysis

Photo by Zerbor / Shutterstock.com

The seasonally adjusted business tendency in manufacturing in Slovenia fell slightly to -11 in October from -10 in the previous month, as current assessment continued to deteriorate for export order books (-29 vs -27 in September), as well as overall order books (-30 vs -26), a study from the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) showed on Wednesday.

Moreover, companies grew less optimistic for assured production (3.9 vs 4.1).

Conversely, businesses became positive in production expectation (4 vs -2) and expected export order books (3 vs -7), while less negative for selling price expectations (-4 vs -5). 

