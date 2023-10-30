Business Confidence Index Falls to -12 Points

The business confidence index of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) fell to -12 points in September from -8 points in the previous month, the central bank said in a release on its website last week.

The measure of businesses' assessment of their current situation fell to -26 points from -21 points.

The gauge of companies' outlooks declined to +3 points from +5 points.

The indicator for companies' propensity to make investments slipped to +20 points from +24 points.

The sub-index for making new hires edged down to +2 points from +3 points.