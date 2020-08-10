State student loan program to extend to vocational, adult education

MTI – Econews

The stateʼs student loan program will be extended to vocational training and adult education programs from April 2021, the Innovation and Technology Ministry said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Atelier211/Shutterstock.com

The measure is expected to make Hungaryʼs transformed system of vocational training more competitive and increase the number of Hungarians in adult education programs, the ministry said.

The loans will be available to more than 50,000 people in vocational training programs and as many as 150,000 in adult education programs.

They are available to people between the ages of 18 and 55.

Finance Minister Mihály Varga said in July that ministers in the economy cabinet would recommend to the government extending access to student loans to participants in vocational training and adult education courses from the spring of next year.