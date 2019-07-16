State grants to R&D projects to boost competitiveness

Bence Gaál

Hungarian SMEs and large enterprises may both apply for state research and development grants, with support of HUF 500 million possible for individual projects, Big Four advisory firm Deloitte tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Thanks to the call for tenders, codenamed 2019-1.1.1-PIACI KFI (market R&D), both SMEs and large enterprises may apply for grants used for projects carried out individually or in a consortium.

"The support, which may exceed HUF 500 mln per individually completed project, may greatly contribute to the enhancement of competitiveness of these companies, aiding them on both the domestic and international markets," says Csaba Márkus, Deloitte Central Europeʼs leader for government investment and innovation incentives.

Thanks to the tender, innovation and R&D projects with real market potential may receive support. The deadline for submitting applications is 2 p.m. on August 5, but it is advisable to apply as early as possible due to the strong interest, Deloitte says.