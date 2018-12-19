State Audit Office to cut 100 staff

Bence Gaál

The State Audit Office of Hungary (ÁSZ) is set to make nearly 100 of its employees redundant, according to a report by daily newspaper Népszava. The report says employees have until today to accept the termination of their contracts.

The online report says that ÁSZ President László Domokos recently sent a letter to a number of employees working there since before 2010 - i.e. before the present government came to power - asking them to sign the termination. Only employees who sign before the deadline will be compensated. Those who fail to accept this solution will likely face tougher working conditions from January, due to changes in legislation.

According to the changes, from 2019 ÁSZ may modify terms of employment without any input from employees, as long as the terms do not include a salary decrease of more than 40%, Népszava’s online report says.