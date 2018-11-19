State assets, sports get HUF 5.8 bln more

MTI – Econews

The government decided to transfer HUF 5.83 billion with immediate effect from budget money set aside to provide finance for European Union tenders towards the financing of sports related and other developments, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The government resolution was published in the Thursday issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

HUF 1.91 bln of the total is redirected to finance property purchases and investments related to sports developments. HUF 3.8 bln will be spent on state-assets related movables and other equipment and the remaining HUF 112 million will finance other state asset management expenses, according to the resolution.