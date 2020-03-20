Stadler cuts shift at carriage body plant in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Swiss rolling stock maker Stadler is reducing the number of shifts at its carriage body plant in Szolnok (about 94 km southeast of Budapest) from two to one from March 23 until April 17, the company told Hungarian news agency MTI on Friday.

Stadler is also introducing a four-month work period at the plant, allowing enough flexibility to work the mandatory number of work hours, and it is limiting the number of workers on-site to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Stadler told MTI the measures would cut capacity in Szolnok by about half.

This year, Stadler plans to turn out 630 carriage frames at the plant in Szolnok, up from 560 last year.

Revenue of the plant reached HUF 26.8 billion in 2019.