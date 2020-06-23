SME sentiment improving

Nicholas Pongratz

The impact of the coronavirus epidemic on Hungarian SMEs seems to be diminishing, as they definitely have more positive expectations for the year ahead than during the epidemic, according to the latest data from the K&H SME Confidence Index survey, writes novekedes.hu.

The index is currently at 12 points, which is not a significant change from pre-coronavirus expectations.

“According to an interim survey at the start of the epidemic, the expectations of SMEs were severely shaken by the emergency; despite this, the current results show that they have regained their faith relatively quickly and are generally optimistic about the year ahead,” said Roland Kökény, marketing manager of the K&H SME segment.

He added that although the negative economic situation caused by the epidemic has significantly worsened expectations for investments and employee salaries, companies also expect a reduction in public charges and interest rates on corporate loans in the coming year, the economics website notes.