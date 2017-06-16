Smart Health Conference

BBJ

The Hungarian Embassy in France, in collaboration with the French embassies of the Visegrad Four countries, is holding an e-Health conference at the Budapest French Institute today and tomorrow (June 15-16).

The Smart Health 2017 conference brings together startups from France, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, at the Institute (Fő utca 17, in Buda’s District I).

The organizers say the aim of the event is to give birth to innovative partnerships in academic, economic and institutional sectors. For more information, contact one of the following email addresses: lucie.boyer@dgtresor.gouv.fr or p.angles@inst-france.hu or find the events Facebook page.