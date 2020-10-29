Slovenia retail sales down in September

remember me
Sloveniaʼs retail sales turnover edged down 0.1% month-on-month in September, following a 1.6% monthly drop in August, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said in a statement.
This was a second consecutive monthly decline, following a three-month growth of retail sales, and was mainly a result of lower retail trade with non-food products, the Ljubljana-based statistics agency said.
Meanwhile sales of food product increased by 4.1%. In annual terms, retail sales plunged by 6.9% in September, after falling 6.6% in August.
