Slovenia retail sales down in September

Regional Today

Sloveniaʼs retail sales turnover edged down 0.1% month-on-month in September, following a 1.6% monthly drop in August, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said in a statement.

Photo by maxbelchenko / Shutterstock.com

This was a second consecutive monthly decline, following a three-month growth of retail sales, and was mainly a result of lower retail trade with non-food products, the Ljubljana-based statistics agency said.

Meanwhile sales of food product increased by 4.1%. In annual terms, retail sales plunged by 6.9% in September, after falling 6.6% in August.