Six in ten households in Hungary own LCD or plasma TVs

MTI – Econews

More than 61% of Hungarian households owned a plasma or LCD television set in the first half of 2018 compared to 54% in the same period of last year, according to a summary of data on household consumption published by the Central Statistics Office (KSH), Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

(Picture by Shutterstock.com)

The number of automated and semi-automated washing machines per 100 households was 85 in the first half of 2018 just as in the first half of 2017.

Just over 22% of households had a dishwasher, up 4% from a year earlier.

Nearly 56% of households owned a car, 2.7% more than in the first half of 2017.

More than 92% of households in Hungary have one or more mobile phones, with the number of mobile phones per 100 households reaching 190.

Around 70% of homes have some kind of computer, in some cases with more than one computer in a single household.

A little less than 40% of households own a PC, 46.5% have a laptop or notebook and 14.4% a netbook or tablet. Desktop PC ownership was down in the previous 12 months, netbook and tablet ownership rates were stable and laptop and notebook ownership expanded.