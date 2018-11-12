Six in ten households in Hungary own LCD or plasma TV

MTI – Econews

More than 61% of Hungarian households owned a plasma or LCD television set in the first half of 2018, compared to 54% in the corresponding period of last year, according to a summary of data on household consumption published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

(Picture by Shutterstock.com)

The number of automatic and semi-automatic washing machines per 100 households was 85 in the first half of 2018, just as in the first half of 2017. Just over 22% of households had a dishwasher, up 4% from a year earlier.

Nearly 56% of households owned a car, 2.7% more than in the first half of 2017.

More than 92% of households in Hungary have one or more mobile phones, with the number of mobile phones per 100 households reaching 190.

Around 70% of homes have some kind of computer, in some cases with more than one computer in a single household.

A little less than 40% of households own a PC, 46.5% have a laptop or notebook, and 14.4% a netbook or tablet. Desktop PC ownership falling in the previous 12 months, netbook and tablet ownership rates were stable, while laptop and notebook ownership expanded.

Household consumption up in H1



Household consumption averaged a monthly per capita HUF 88,580 in Hungary in the first half of 2018, up 8.8% year-on-year, adjusted for the rate of inflation, a summary of preliminary data compiled by the KSH shows, MTI reported on Saturday.

Non-adjusted growth was 11.3% as average monthly per capita consumption was HUF 79,600 in the base period.

The data show 27.7% of household spending was on food and soft drinks in H1 2018, 20.0% on housing and household energy, and 11.5% on transportation.

Healthcare spending represented 5% of the total, with telecommunications spending coming to 6.2%. Spending on culture and leisure activities accounted for 5.5%, catering and accommodation costs 4.4%, and 19.9% was spent on other items.

