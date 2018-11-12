Six in ten households in Hungary own LCD or plasma TV

More than 61% of Hungarian households owned a plasma or LCD television set in the first half of 2018, compared to 54% in the corresponding period of last year, according to a summary of data on household consumption published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
The number of automatic and semi-automatic washing machines per 100 households was 85 in the first half of 2018, just as in the first half of 2017. Just over 22% of households had a dishwasher, up 4% from a year earlier.
Nearly 56% of households owned a car, 2.7% more than in the first half of 2017.
More than 92% of households in Hungary have one or more mobile phones, with the number of mobile phones per 100 households reaching 190.
Around 70% of homes have some kind of computer, in some cases with more than one computer in a single household.
A little less than 40% of households own a PC, 46.5% have a laptop or notebook, and 14.4% a netbook or tablet. Desktop PC ownership falling in the previous 12 months, netbook and tablet ownership rates were stable, while laptop and notebook ownership expanded.
Household consumption averaged a monthly per capita HUF 88,580 in Hungary in the first half of 2018, up 8.8% year-on-year, adjusted for the rate of inflation, a summary of preliminary data compiled by the KSH shows, MTI reported on Saturday.
Non-adjusted growth was 11.3% as average monthly per capita consumption was HUF 79,600 in the base period.
The data show 27.7% of household spending was on food and soft drinks in H1 2018, 20.0% on housing and household energy, and 11.5% on transportation.
Healthcare spending represented 5% of the total, with telecommunications spending coming to 6.2%. Spending on culture and leisure activities accounted for 5.5%, catering and accommodation costs 4.4%, and 19.9% was spent on other items.