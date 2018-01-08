Shops see 6.4% rise in sales in Hungary in November

BBJ

In November 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 6.4% compared to the same month of 2016, according to a first estimate of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The rise accelerated slightly from 6.3% in October.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 4% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 10.2% in non-food retail shops, and by 3.7% in automotive fuel retail.

In January–November 2017, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 4.7% higher than in the corresponding eleven-month period of the previous year.

A second, more detailed estimate of retail trade figures for November 2017 will be published on January 24.