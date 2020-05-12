Shochtim brought to Hungary to ensure Europeʼs supply of kosher poultry

MTI – Econews

Shochtim, experts in the slaughter of animals according to Jewish dietary law, have been brought to Hungary to ensure Europeʼs supply of kosher poultry, the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation (EMIH) told state news wire MTI.

EMIH, with the permission of the Hungarian government, has helped bring six shochtim to work at a kosher slaughterhouse in Csengele (123 km southeast of Budapest) in recent weeks. In compliance with lockdown rules, the shochtim arrived with negative tests for the novel coronavirus.

Six more shochtim will come to Hungary this week, EMIH said.

The slaughterhouse in Csengele is expected to turn out almost one million birds this year, supplying close to 40% of the European market

Mainly geese are slaughtered at the facility in Csengele.