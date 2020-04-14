Share of value-added by foreign firms 2nd highest in EU

Bence Gaál

The share of value-added generated by foreign-controlled companies stood at 50% in Hungary in 2017, the second-highest rate in the EU, only behind Ireland (62.8%), according to a recent release of data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

The third highest share was recorded in Slovakia (48.1%), followed by Romania (44.2%), Luxemburg (43.7%), and the Czech Republic (42.9%).

On the other end of the spectrum, only 13.2% of value-added was generated by foreign-controlled businesses in Cyprus. The rate was also low in Italy (15.9%), Greece (16.5%, and France (17.2%).

In 2017, foreign-controlled enterprises accounted for 1.3% of the enterprises in the EU, generating 26% of value-added. The share of value-added from foreign-controlled firms in the EU rose by 4.5 pp. The share was 1.6 pp higher than in 2016.

The largest decline of the share compared to 2016 was recorded in Hungary (-1.4 pp). On the other hand, the largest year-on-year increase was registered in Ireland (19.8 pp).