Share of renewable energy in heating, cooling around EU avg

Bence Gaál

Renewable energy accounted for 18% of the total energy used for heating and cooling in Hungary, only slightly below the EU average of 21%, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Eurostat says the EU average has increased steadily since the beginning of the data collection in 2004, when the share was 12%. Increases in industry, services and households have all contributed to the growth in renewable energy used for heating and cooling.

The highest share was registered in Sweden, where 65% of the energy used for heating and cooling came from renewable sources. The rate stood above 50% in Latvia (56%), Finland (55%) and Estonia (54%).

On the other hand, renewable sources contributed the least to heating and cooling in Ireland and the Netherlands (both 6%), Belgium (8%) and Luxembourg (9%).

Renewable energy also includes derived heat and heat energy (from air, ground or water) captured by heat pumps (this information is not yet available from all countries). Eurostat says that in 2018, such heat energy contributed more than one quarter (27%) of the energy from renewable sources used for heating and cooling.