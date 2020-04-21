Share of online shoppers below EU average

Bence Gaál

The percentage of Hungarians who shopped online stood at 49% last year, somewhat below the EU average of 60%, according to a survey by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

Eurostat measured the percentage of people aged 16 to 74 who shopped online in the 12 months leading up to the survey, which was conducted in 2019.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce can be expected to grow further, the agency notes.

The percentage of online shoppers in Hungary stood at 41% in 2018, while the EU average was 56% that year. In 2009, the percentage of Hungarian online shoppers was just 16%. The EU average was significantly lower, at 36%.

The percentage of online shoppers in 2019 was the highest in Denmark (84%) and Sweden (82%), followed by the Netherlands (81%), Germany (79%), and Finland (73%).

The lowest percentages were recorded in Bulgaria (22%), Romania (23%), and Italy (38%).

Eurostat says that men tend to shop online slightly more than women, with 61% of men and 59% of women shopping online. On the other hand, the share of online shoppers has increased more among women over the last decade (from 29% in 2009 to 59% last year) than among men (from 35% in 2009 to 61% last year).