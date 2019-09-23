Second big petrol price hike in a week looms

Bence Gaál

Oil and gas company MOL announced rises in the price of petrol by HUF 7/liter and of diesel by HUF 4/liter this Wednesday. The hikes follow similar ones last Friday, meaning that a liter of petrol will cost HUF 14 more than last week, while diesel will become HUF 9/liter more expensive.

Photo: Pixabay

Automotive website Vezess.hu says that the average price of petrol per liter will be HUF 393, while that of diesel will be HUF 417. The latter is a new high this year.

MOL says the reason behind the steep rise in fuel prices is the drone attacks on Saudi oil fields last week.

In 2019, the lowest average prices were registered in January, with the petrol price at HUF 343.7/liter and diesel price at HUF 379.2/liter.