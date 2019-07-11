Seasonal jobs steal staff from trade

Some of the better paid seasonal jobs, especially in the field of tourism sweep up workers up from the trade sector, news portal magyarnemzet.hu has reported.

The wages of traditional shopkeepers are less in department stores, while the overtime demands are much more compared to seasonal workers. A seasonal job pays an average HUF 15,000-20,000 a day in summer resorts, while monthly trade jobs pay HUF 25,000-30,000 less, overall.

Csaba Bubenkó, the president of the KDFSZ (Independent Union of Commercial Workers), said the need to find a solution to this problem is inevitable. He warned that without professional recommendations, the lawful operation of the entire supply chain could collapse at the end of the year, magyarnemzet.hu added.