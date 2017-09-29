SAP Hungary in closer cooperation with the Hungarian govʼt

BBJ

SAP Hungary and the government signed a strategic partnership agreement yesterday that will also cover education.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó signed the agreement with the Hungarian unit of business management software company SAP.

The minister expects the agreement to help the digital transformation of Hungary and to strengthen cooperation with Germany. It will also pave the way for direct relations between SAP and 16 universities in Hungary, business portal vg.hu reports.

SAP Hungary managing director Balázs Ablonczy said the company expects headcount at the unit to rise to 1,500 by 2019 from more than 1,000 currently.

SAP Hungary will continue its partnerships with local companies, expand its programs aimed at startups and help SMEs enhance their digital knowledge, he added.