Salon candy sales to grow 2-3%

BBJ

The turnover of seasonal sweets will increase by 2-3%, to more than HUF 10 billion in December, reports news site azuzlet.hu.

Salon candy has been a Chrismas favorite in Hungary for decades. (Photo: Hungarian Museum of Trade and Tourism)

The most popular Christmas sweet is salon candy, the one kilo of which an average family buys each season costing anywhere between HUF 800 and HUF 10,000, said the president of the Hungarian Confectionery Manufacturers’ Association (MÉSZ), Sándor Sánta. He added that more than half of the consumers chose varieties filled with jelly.

At the conference on Innovation, Vision and Sustainability in Confectionery, Sánta said that the volume of seasonal sweets is stagnating, and that sales growth is the result of a shift in quality towards the market. Still, he said that he expects salon candy sales to reach 3,500 tonnes, with a revenue of HUF 6.5 billion.