Sales volume of building materials declines

Nicholas Pongratz

The sales volume of building materials and products used for high-rise construction, especially for residential construction, may have decreased by as much as 5%-15% in Q2 and in July compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Hungarian Building Materials Association (MÉASZ), writes uzletem.hu.

According to the association, this is related to the general stagnation caused by the coronavirus epidemic, but in addition, the turnover of building materials closely followed the material needs of expiring, discounted new housing projects, amounting to a relatively small number of new housing projects.

MÉASZ hopes that government decisions in the fall will lead to economic protection measures that support and encourage investment, which will help to maintain and increase the growing contribution of the construction sector to national GDP.