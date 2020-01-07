Sales of retail shops up 6.8% in November

BBJ

In November 2019, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 6.8% according to raw data and by 7.3% when adjusted for calendar effects compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of sales increased by 4.5% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. The volume of sales grew by 4.6% in non-specialized food and beverage shops accounting for 76% of food retailing.

The turnover of non-food retailing increased on the whole by 13%. Sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (16%), furniture and electrical goods stores (13%), pharmaceutical, medical goods and cosmetics shops (7.4%), book, computer equipment, and other specialized stores (7.0%), textiles, clothing and footwear shops (6.5%), as well as in second-hand goods shops (3.2%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 8.1% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 30%, continuing its multi-year expansion.

The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations increased by 1.7%. Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data increased by 6.2%.

In November, sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 1.082 trillion at current prices. Food, drinks and tobacco stores accounted for 43% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops were 42% and for the network of petrol stations 15%.

In January-November 2019, the calendar-adjusted volume of sales in retail shops increased by 6% compared to the same period a year earlier. The volume of sales rose by 3.3% in food, drinks and tobacco shops, by 9.3% in non-food retail trade and by 6.3% in automotive fuel retailing.