Sales of retail shops grew by 6.7%

Bence Gaál

In December 2019, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 6.7% according to raw data and by 6.1% when adjusted for calendar effects compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image: Pixabay

The volume of sales increased by 4.7% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing last December. The volume of sales grew by 4.6% in non-specialized food and beverage shops accounting for 78% of food retailing and by 5% in specialized food, beverage, and tobacco stores.

The turnover of non-food retailing increased by 8.6% overall. Sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (16%), second-hand goods shops (6%), textiles, clothing and footwear shops (4.8%), pharmaceutical, medical goods and cosmetics shops (3.9%), furniture and electrical goods stores (2.2%), as well as in book, computer equipment and other specialized stores (1.8%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 7.1% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 31%, continuing its multi-year expansion. The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations increased by 2.6%. Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data increased by 30%.

Sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 1.247 trillion at current prices. Food, drinks and tobacco stores accounted for 46% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops were 41% and for the network of petrol stations 13%.

In 2019 as a whole, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 6%, adjusted for calendar effects. The volume of sales rose by 3.4% in food, drinks and tobacco shops, by 9.2% in non-food retail trade and by 6% in automotive fuel retailing.