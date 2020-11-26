Sales of holiday sweets set to fall 10%

MTI – Econews

Sales of holiday sweets could fall 10% to HUF 9 billion-9.5 bln this year, the head of the Hungarian Sweets Manufacturers Association told state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Sándor Sánta said orders of holiday sweets are down about 10% as the dramatic decline in demand for Easter-themed sweets - while the country was in pandemic lockdown - remains fresh in retailersʼ minds.

About 3,500 tonnes of szaloncukor or "parlor sweets" - chocolate-covered fondant popular in Hungary around Christmas - along with 8 million chocolate Santas and 350,000 advent calendars with sweets are sold annually.

The average Hungarian family buys about 1 kg of szaloncukor a year, spending HUF 2,000 on average. Total sales of the holiday sweets add up to HUF 7 bln.

Total revenue of the Hungarian sweets industry is expected to decline 5-6% this year from HUF 250 bln-260 bln in previous years, Sánta said.

Some 250 Hungarian sweets companies employ more than 5,000 people.