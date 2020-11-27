Sales of Christmas trees to reach HUF 15 bln this year

MTI – Econews

Turnover in Christmas trees is set to increase to HUF 15 billion in Hungary this year from HUF 12 bln a year earlier, the head of industry association Makert told state news wire MTI on Friday.

Photo by Zichrini/Shutterstock.com

Dávid Boross said 2-2.2 million real trees are expected to be sold this year, practically unchanged from last year. Potted trees are becoming more popular; sales of these are expected to grow to 15-20,000 from 10,000 in 2019 while sales of artificial trees are set to increase by 100,000 to 300,000, he added.

Prices of all types of Christmas trees are higher this year, partly due to the weakening of the forint to the euro, which mainly affects prices of Nordmann fir trees, though imports also push prices of domestically grown trees higher, Boross said.