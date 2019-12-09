Robots could take 730,000 jobs in Hungary

BBJ

An analysis by the Economic and Business Research Institute (GVI) of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has noted that a significant number of Hungarian workers are employed in areas where most of the tasks could be performed by machines.

Photo by PopTika/Shutterstock.com

"The pace of automation in Central and Eastern Europe is estimated to be above the European average in the near future, so labor market effects are expected to be felt in our region as well, " says GVI.

In the analysis, programmable tasks were considered to be automated tasks. The research points out that automation does not lead to the disappearance of the professions concerned, since in most jobs only part of the tasks can be automated.

Based on employment data from NAV (the National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary), it was also determined how many Hungarians work in automatable professions.

"According to 2018 data, out of 3,743,689 employees, 164,496 are employed in automated professions, and another 567,313 are employed in professions where most of their sub-tasks are automated," the GVI study found.