Rising birth rates, declining mortality

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
According to the Central Statistical Office (KSH), the number of births in the first two months of 2020 was up 8.8%, and the number of deaths 13% less than in the same period of 2019.
As a result, natural reduction in the population decreased by 38% to 4,661 compared to January-February 2019.
In February alone, the number of live births increased by 7.7% and the number of deaths decreased by 10% compared to the same month of the previous year.
The natural loss in February of 4,014 people was 31% lower than a year earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben