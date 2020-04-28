Rising birth rates, declining mortality

Nicholas Pongratz

According to the Central Statistical Office (KSH), the number of births in the first two months of 2020 was up 8.8%, and the number of deaths 13% less than in the same period of 2019.

As a result, natural reduction in the population decreased by 38% to 4,661 compared to January-February 2019.

In February alone, the number of live births increased by 7.7% and the number of deaths decreased by 10% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The natural loss in February of 4,014 people was 31% lower than a year earlier.