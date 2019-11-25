Retailers in trouble as labor shortage intensifies

The upcoming peak Christmas season will put an extra burden on retail stores due to serious staff shortages, news site index.hu reports.

Stores try to answer the challenge with the involvement of additional seasonal workers.

The retail industry expects HUF 1.2 trillion sales turnover for the holiday season including Black Friday sales.

Employees of one of the biggest Hungarian retail chains have written to their company executives asking them to hire more people for the holiday season. If one of the workers falls ill, someone else has to resume duties on rest days, they say.

György Vámos, head of the National Association of Retailers said the industry has been hit by serious staff shortages for at least three years but stores have already taken necessary steps and started hiring seasonal workers.

As students are generally not available for extra work in wintertime, the main target of stores are retired people, he adds, index.hu says.