Retail sales volume down 2% year-on-year

Bence Gaál

In September 2020, the volume of sales in retail shops decreased by 1.6% according to raw data and by 2% when adjusted for calendar effects compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by blurAZ/shutterstock.com

Compared to September 2019, the volume of sales increased by 2% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. The volume of sales increased by 2.2% in non-specialized food and beverage shops accounting for 75% of food retailing and by 0.6% in specialized food, beverage, and tobacco stores.

The turnover of non-food retailing decreased by a total of 3.8%. Sales rose in medical and cosmetics goods shops (5.2%) as well as in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (0.7%). The volume of sales fell in books, computer equipment and other specialized stores (-8.0%), furniture and electrical goods stores and textiles, clothing and footwear shops (-21% each), as well as in second-hand goods shops (-23%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 8.4% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 33%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations decreased by 9.8%.

Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data increased by 1%.

In September 2020, sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 1.043 trillion at current prices. Food, drinks, and tobacco stores accounted for 47% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 38% and 15% respectively.

Jan-Sep sales volume up 0.5% y.o.y.

In the first nine months of the year, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 0.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. The volume of sales rose by 3.5% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 1.1% in non-food retail trade, and decreased by 9.7% in automotive fuel retailing.