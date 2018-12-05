Retail sales up 6.6% in October

BBJ

In October 2018, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 6.6% according to raw data, and by 5.7% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a first estimate of monthly retail data published Wednesday by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The unadjusted rate picked up from 4.4% year-on-year in September 2018.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 4.1% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 8.3% in non-food retail, and by 4.4% in automotive fuel retail.

In January–October 2018, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 6.4% higher than in the corresponding ten-month period of 2017. The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 4.0% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.4% in non-food retail, and by 6.6% in automotive fuel retail in the first ten months of 2018.

A second, more detailed estimate of October retail trade figures will be published on December 18.