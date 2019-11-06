Retail sales up 6.3% in September

BBJ

Retail sales in Hungary climbed 6.3% in September from the same month of 2018, accelerating from a 5.3% year-on-year increase in August, show data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Wednesday. Calendar-adjusted data show retail sales were up 5.8% year-on-year in September.

Adjusted food sales were up 3.0%, non-food sales climbed 8.6%, and vehicle fuel sales were up 6.1% year-on-year.

Within food retail, the volume of sales grew by 3.1% in non-specialized food and beverage shops (accounting for 75% of food retail), and by 2.4% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

Within the non-food segment, adjusted sales of non-specialized stores dealing in manufactured goods climbed 12%, sales at stores selling pharmaceutical, medical and cosmetic goods were up 5.6%, sales of clothing retailers rose 5.5%, sales of book and computer shops were up 2.9%, and sales of furniture and electrical goods stores increased by 1.7%. Sales of second-hand shops rose 4.7%.

Online and mail order sales jumped 36%, continuing a multi-year expansion, accounting for around 5.8% of total retail sales.

Sales of motor vehicles and vehicle parts, which are not included in retail sales, climbed 17% in September.

In absolute terms, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, totaled HUF 1.025 trillion in September. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 44% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 39% and 17%, respectively.

In January-September 2019, compared to the corresponding period of 2018, retail sales rose 5.8%, according to both unadjusted and calendar-adjusted data. Adjusted food sales rose 3.2%, non-food sales climbed 8.7%, and automotive fuel sales increased 6.9%.

Retail sales figures for October will be published on December 5.