Retail sales up 0.4% y.o.y. in July

BBJ

In July 2020, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 0.4% compared to the same period last year, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Compared to the low point in April 2020, the calendar-adjusted volume index of retail trade increased by almost 11 percentage points, bringing shopping sentiment to the 2019 level by July, KSH notes.

Compared to July 2019, the volume of sales increased by 3.3% in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. The volume of sales increased by 3.5% in non-specialized food and beverages shops accounting for 75% of food retailing and by 2.8% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

The turnover of non-food retailing increased by a total of 0.4%. Sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (5.6%), medical and cosmetics goods shops (4.7%), as well as in textiles, clothing and footwear shops (2.0%). The volume of sales fell in books, computer equipment and other specialized stores (-4.5%), furniture and electrical goods stores (-14%), as well as in second hand goods shops (-19%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 6.8% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 20%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations decreased by 7.0%.

Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data increased by 0.8%.

In July 2020, sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 1.104 trillion at current prices. Food, drinks and tobacco stores accounted for 48% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 37% and 15% respectively.

In the first seven months of 2020, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 1.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. The volume of sales rose by 4.4% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 1.9% in non-food retail trade and decreased by 10.6% in automotive fuel retailing.