Retail sales slightly down y.o.y. in August

Bence Gaál

In August 2020, the volume of sales in retail shops decreased by 1.2% according to raw data and by 0.7% when adjusted for calendar effects compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The volume of sales was essentially unchanged in specialized and non-specialized food retailing. The volume of sales in non-specialized food and beverage shops accounting for 75% of food retailing as well as in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores remained unchanged compared to the same month of the previous year.

The turnover of non-food retailing increased by a total of 1.2%. Sales rose in medical and cosmetics goods shops (2.4%) as well as in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (1.9%). The volume of sales fell in books, computer equipment and other specialized stores (-3.2%), furniture and electrical goods stores (-6.9%), textiles, clothing and footwear shops (-8.4%), as well as in second-hand goods shops (-17%).

The volume of mail order and internet retailing accounting for 6.6% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods rose by 28%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

The volume of sales in automotive fuel stations decreased by 4.5%.

Sales in motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores not belonging to retail data decreased by 6.9%.

Sales in August exceed HUF 1 tln

In August 2020, sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing were HUF 1.094 trillion at current prices.

Food, drinks, and tobacco stores accounted for 48% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 37% and 15% respectively.

In January–August 2020, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 0.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. The volume of sales rose by 3.7% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 1.8% in non-food retail trade, and decreased by 9.7% in automotive fuel retailing.