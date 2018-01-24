Retail sales growth in November revised up to 6.7%

BBJ

In November 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 6.7% compared to November 2016. Both unadjusted and adjusted figures in this second monthly estimate were revised upwards from 6.4% in the first estimate issued by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on January 8.

In November 2017, compared to the same month of the previous year, the volume of sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, increased by 6.7%. November sales volume growth accelerated somewhat from the 6.3% growth seen in October.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 4.6% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 10.4% in non-food retail shops, and by 3.7% in automotive fuel retail.

The volume of sales grew by 5.3% in non-specialized food and beverage shops, which account for 77% of food retail, and by 2.1% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

Sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (18%), books, computer equipment and other specialized goods (13%), furniture and electrical goods (7.3%), textiles, clothing and footwear (5.1%), as well as in pharmaceuticals, medical goods and cosmetics (4.5%). In contrast, the volume of sales fell in second-hand goods shops (-5.0%).

The volume of mail order and internet retail, accounting for 5.0% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods, rose by 28%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

Sales in stores selling motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories, not belonging to main retail data, increased by 3.4%.

In November 2017 alone, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, amounted to HUF 925 billion in absolute terms at current prices.

Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 44% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 40% and 16%, respectively.

In January–November 2017, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 4.7% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The volume of sales rose by 2.7% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 8.0% in non-food retail, and by 3.3% in automotive fuel retail in the first eleven months of the year.

A first estimate of figures for the domestic retail trade in December 2017 will be published on February 5.