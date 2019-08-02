Retail sales growth accelerates to 4.3% in June - KSH

MTI – Econews

Retail sales in Hungary climbed 4.3% in June from the same month a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.0% increase in May, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday.

Calendar-adjusted data show retail sales were up 5.2% year-on-year in June. Adjusted food sales were up 2.1%, non-food sales climbed 8.7% and vehicle fuel sales were up 7.4% year-on-year.

In the non-food segment, adjusted sales of clothing retailers rose 13.7%, sales of second-hand goods were up 0.9%, and sales at chemists climbed 7.1%. Sales of book and computer shops were down 0.7%. Sales in furniture shops fell 1.0%.

Online and mail order sales rose 37.9%, but still accounted for around 5.4% of total retail sales. Sales at petrol stations were up 7.4%. Sales of motor vehicles and vehicle parts, which are not included in retail sales, were up 5.8%.

In absolute terms, retail sales came to HUF 1,025 billionn in June.

In January-June calendar year-adjusted retail sales rose 5.7% year-on-year while unadjusted sales were up 5.6%. Adjusted food sales rose 2.9%, non-food sales climbed 8.5% and fuel sales increased 7.9%.