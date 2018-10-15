Retail employment up in 2017

MTI – Econews

The number of workers employed in the retail sector, working at organizations with at least five people, rose by 1.55 % to 195,000 in 2017 compared to 2016, MTI reported based on a summary of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The rate of employment growth was below the 1.64% expansion for the number of employed in the economy as a whole. Gross monthly payment for retail workers reached HUF 231,800 in 2017, up from HUF 200,700 a year earlier.

Gross wages in the retail sector grew by 15.5% annually, while in the economy they were up by an average of 12.84%, but retail wages were still only at 78% of the national average.

Last year physical workers in the retail sector had a monthly gross wage of HUF 191,000 while white-collar workers earned HUF 319,000. Net monthly wage in the retail sector was HUF 154,000 in 2017 and HUF 198,000 for the entire economy.