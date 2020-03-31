Retail chains see HUF 57 bln in sales

Nicholas Pongratz

Retail chains reported HUF 56.9 billion in grocery and drug sales between the week of March 9 -15, 47% more than in the same period last year, says novekedes.hu.

Image by Jessica Fejos

Friday’s announcement by Nielsen says that, as a result of schools’ shift to a home-based digital curriculum and the generally recommended adoption of home office, Hungarian consumers have flooded into retail units.

While the first buzz in late February was about buying durable food, the sales of sauces and pasta almost tripled in value, while sales of flour and rice also reached record sales, novekedes.hu adds.