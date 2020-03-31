Retail chains see HUF 57 bln in sales

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Retail chains reported HUF 56.9 billion in grocery and drug sales between the week of March 9 -15, 47% more than in the same period last year, says novekedes.hu.
Friday’s announcement by Nielsen says that, as a result of schools’ shift to a home-based digital curriculum and the generally recommended adoption of home office, Hungarian consumers have flooded into retail units.
While the first buzz in late February was about buying durable food, the sales of sauces and pasta almost tripled in value, while sales of flour and rice also reached record sales, novekedes.hu adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben