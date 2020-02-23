Your cart

Researchers gain greater access to intʼl resources

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Sunday, February 23, 2020, 17:00

Researchers in the Hungarian social and natural sciences have access to an increasing number of international research infrastructures for their research, according to István Szabó, vice president of science and international affairs at the National Office for Research, Development and Innovation (NKFIH), writes origo.hu. 

Image: Pexels

Hungary is a member of 17 European research institutions, paying a total membership fee of HUF 3.3 billion a year, giving Hungarian researchers the right to use international research infrastructure, Szabó said.

The 17 international research infrastructures cover a wide range of research areas, providing an excellent opportunity for basic research in particular, origo.hu adds.

 

 

