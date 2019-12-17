Research and innovation management courses announced

BBJ

Corvinus University of Budapest and the University of Pannonia announced the launch of courses in research and innovation management, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The first courses will start in February 2020 at Corvinus. Completing the program will take two semesters. The program is expected to be extended with a two-semester postgraduate program. The Ministry for Innovation and Technology and the National Research, Development and Innovation Office will both support the program.

"An important step in the renewal of the innovation ecosystem is the emergence of specialized university education," said Zoltán Birkner, President of the National Research, Development and Innovation Office.

He stressed the importance of a more market-oriented collaboration between researchers and businesses, arguing that it will increase demand for professionals who create a link between the two areas.

Lajos Szabó, vice-rector at Corvinus says, "The experts who graduate with us will have project management and leadership skills. They will have the ability to lead innovation programs in the competitive sphere while also being able to control research projects."

He added that Corvinus will educate participants in the micro- and macro environment of innovation, getting resources for innovation, project realization, and compliance with legal and patent requirements.

The University of Pannoniaʼs program will offer Transdanubian students a chance to achieve a competitive and marketable knowledge while becoming experts of the innovation ecosystem.

"Building on the multidisciplinary training and research portfolio of the University of Pannonia, we are building a bridge between the technical and business areas, and the academic and market areas to enable managers who graduated here to develop science-based innovation into a marketable product and service on an international level," said Beáta Fehérvölgyi, dean of the universityʼs faculty of economics.

Zita Horváth, Deputy State Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, added, “The keywords for the future of higher education are competition, quality, performance, and success. The only way to the countryʼs economic and social well-being is through quality education, creating a healthy environment for innovation. The initiative announced today also serves this purpose."